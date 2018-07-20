Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan equity market stretched Wednesday's rally, gaining 898 points (2.19percent) to close the day at 41,796 level. This takes last 3 trading sessions rally to 2,130 points.

The market turned bullish, as investors took part in the pre-election rally. Market participation was recorded as the highest in more than 3 months as volume grew 36pc over yesterday to 337m. Similarly, value touched its highest point since April, growing by 52pc to reach a level of $102m. Commercial Banks (adding 232 pts) continued to post gains as expectations of higher policy rates kept investors bullish on the sector. Similarly, cements sector (adding 127pts) extended yesterday's gains with recent price increase being the main catalyst.

Experts said that market opened +400 points in trading session, making an intraday high of +998 points. Total volumes increased by 36percent DoD to 337mn shares, while value traded also inched up by 52percent DoD to $102 million.

Top volume stocks of the day were KEL (+6.03percent), LOTCHEM (+8.42percent) and BOP (+3.78percent). Bulls continued the run across the board, where activity in all key sectors such as cements, steel and banks was seen. Both, local and foreign investors, showed aggressive participation in the market today.

Active participation was witnessed in the cement sector by the local and foreign investors where DGKC (+5percent), PIOC (+5percent), MLCF (+5percent) and FCCL (+4.92percent) all closed at their respective upper circuits.

Steel sector continued its upward trajectory for second consecutive day where ISL (+5percent), INIL (+5percent), ASTL (+5percent) and MUGHAL (+5percent) closed at their respective upper circuits on the back of increase in steel prices.

Banking space contributed to the climbing index as the sector contributed +234 points to the index. UBL (+3.84percent), HBL (+2.86percent), MCB (+2.15percent) and BAFL (+1.90percent) closed in the green zone.

As per a notice to the stock market, the board of Directors of Agro Allianz (formerly Karim Cotton Mills; KACM) has decided to increase the authorized capital of the company from RS.250mn to Rs.8.0bn.

As per a notice to the PSX, Balochistan Glass (BGL) has informed that BMR at its Unit I has completed and the company successfully fired its furnace having capacity to produce pharmaceutical products of 125 M tons per day.