HUJRA SHAH MUQEEM - People dwelling in Union Council [UC] Qila Sondha Singh and surrounding areas are facing a great deal of inconvenience due to a huge accumulation of sewage in streets, speaking volumes about performance of the authorities concerned.

A survey report conducted by this correspondent reveals that sewage accumulation has turned the streets of UC Qila Sondha Singh into a pond of dirty water.

Seldom does the accumulated sewage remain stagnant in the streets. It seeps into the houses of residents, posing an enormous threat to the health of children, women and the elderly ones. Moreover, heaps of garbage mock the tall claims made by local governments for development of the area.

Similarly, the streets dug for the installation of water pipelines have been left unplugged.

Talking to The Nation, residents of the locality including Ch Bashir Ahmed, Ch Hanif, Tariq, Farooq Ahmed, Rao Abdul Jabbar, and Qurban Ali blamed the UC chairman Zahoor alias Phool Shah for the grave situation.

They accused him of plundering the funds released for completion of a water supply project in the area. “Not only has he built rooms and boundary walls at his outhouse but he has also furnished its courtyard through illegal use of public funds,” they alleged.

“People lack basic facilities of life but the chairman has turned his dera into a sports stadium by installing floodlights at its corners,” they regretted.

They maintained that the funds, released for development works in UC Qila Sondha Singh, are misappropriated by UC chairman Phool Shah before being utilized for public welfare.

They demanded the authorities concerned take notice of the alleged misappropriation of development funds and order an inquiry into it.

They also demanded stern action against UC chairman Phool Shah whom they termed ‘king of corruption’. “The money he looted should be recovered at all cost,” they stated.

GOVT’S FEATS lauded: “Not only has the government provided enormous resources for modern healthcare and free medicines at public hospitalS, but it has also ensured best and standardized treatment of the patients.”

These views were expressed by Sahiwal Division Commissioner Dr Farrukh Masood during a surprise visit to Okara District Headquarters [DHQ] Hospital here the other day. Okara Deputy Commissioner Rizwan Nazeer and DHQ Hospital Medical Superintendent [MS] Dr Shabbir Ahmed Chishti accompanied him.

The commissioner directed the hospital staff to facilitate the patients with these government’s arrangements, and adding that the hospital’s management must keep up excellent sanitation and cleanliness on premises of the hospital. He said that the doctors and the paramedical staff must utilize their capabilities to facilitate patients, and advising the hospital’s sanitary staff to dispose of wastes of operation theatre and of other wards. He inspected arrangements at drug store, emergency and other wards of the hospital.

He also checked hospital’s laboratory, operation theatre, and CT scan and X-ray machines. MS Dr Shabbir Ahmed Chishti briefed the commissioner about disposing of the wastes of wards and operation theatre in a secure way.