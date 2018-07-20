Share:

MOSCOW - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday slammed the US opposition to Donald Trump as “pathetic, worthless people” who were willing to sacrifice Russian-US ties to their own ambitions.

Putin made the comments in a speech to Russian diplomats in Moscow after holding a summit in Helsinki with Trump that has ignited a political firestorm in the United States.

In a toughly-worded speech, Putin said US-Russia ties were by “some parameters” worse than during the Cold War and took aim at the US establishment.

“We see that there are forces in the US that are easily ready to sacrifice Russian-American relations for their own ambitions,” Putin said.

“We see that there are forces in the US that put their narrow party interests higher than national ones,” he added, describing them as “pathetic, worthless people,” a well-known quote from Soviet satirists Ilya Ilf and Yevgeny Petrov. Yet he added that these forces are “on the contrary rather powerful and strong if they are able to sell - forgive me my bad manners - to their citizens, millions of their citizens, various illogical things that are hard to digest.”

Going into Monday’s meeting in Helsinki, Trump said he wanted to improve relations with Russia, which he characterized as the worst they have ever been.

But he stunned both allies and enemies, who criticised him for taking the Russian leader’s word over that of US intelligence that Moscow did not interfere in the 2016 US presidential election.

Many accused Trump of being a “traitor,” saying his performance in Helsinki only deepened rumours that the Kremlin may have compromising information on him and sparked talk of new sanctions against Russia. Under fire as siding with the Kremlin, President Donald Trump insisted Wednesday that he told Russian leader Vladimir Putin firmly during their summit in Helsinki that the United States would not tolerate meddling in its elections. “I let him know we can’t have this, we’re not going to have it, and that’s the way it’s going to be,” Trump said in an interview with CBS.

Asked if he held Putin personally responsible for interference in the November 2016 presidential vote, Trump replied: “Well, I would, because he’s in charge of the country, just like I consider myself to be responsible for things that happen in this country.”

Trump said he had been “very strong on the fact that we can’t have meddling, we can’t have any of that.”

FBI director Christopher Wray said Wednesday that the US intelligence community stands by its view that Russia interfered in the 2016 US election, despite Vladimir Putin’s denial this week to President Donald Trump. “He’s got his view, he has expressed his view,” Wray said when asked about Putin’s denial to Trump at their summit in Helsinki on Monday.

“The intelligence community’s assessment has not changed. My view has not changed, which is that Russia attempted to interfere with the last election and that it continues to engage in malign influence operations to this day.”

Those acts “aimed at sowing discord and divisiveness in this country,” he added. In Moscow on Thursday, Putin said Russia was still open to building a good relationship with the United States.

“We need a new positive agenda, aimed at working together and finding common ground,” he said, adding it would take time to see a genuine improvement in ties.

“It would be naive to think that problems that have been accumulating for years would be solved in a matter of hours.” Under pressure at home, the US leader’s position on Russian interference has shifted repeatedly in recent days. Strikingly, Trump said he misspoke when he appeared to take Putin’s denial of interference at face value and said he accepts Moscow sought to influence the 2016 vote.

He offered a twisted explanation of his assertion in Helsinki that he could not see “any reason” why Russia would interfere.

“In a key sentence in my remarks, I said the word ‘would’ instead of ‘wouldn’t’,” Trump said.

“The sentence should have been, ‘I don’t see any reason why it wouldn’t be Russia.’ Sort of a double negative,” he added.

He also said he accepted the view of US intelliegence that Moscow had in fact meddled but he continued to raise doubts, saying there “could be other people also; there’s a lot of people out there.”

Democratic lawmakers even pushed for Congress to subpoena Trump’s summit interpreter to find out what transpired during his private meeting with Putin.

Even some in Trump’s party signalled they had had enough of his wrecking ball diplomacy and sought to take steps to box him in.

On Wednesday, Trump drew fresh scorn for questioning NATO’s core “one for all and all for one” principle in attacking “tiny” Montenegro, whose accession to the alliance enraged Moscow.

“Montenegro is a tiny country with very strong people,” Trump said in an interview with Fox News. “They’re very aggressive people. They may get aggressive, and congratulations, you’re in World War III.”

On Thursday, Montenegro’s government defended its contribution to peace in response, saying the country “contributes to peace and stability not only on the European continent but worldwide, along with US soldiers in Afghanistan.”

It also added that it has served as a “stabilising” force in the region, which was ravaged by wars during the break-up of the former Yugoslavia in the 1990s.