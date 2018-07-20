Share:

LAHORE - The city received 38mm rain Thursday, disturbing routine life by causing urban flooding, traffic jams, power shutdowns and water shortage.

Overcast conditions, continuously blowing winds and intermittent rains caused considerable decrease in the mercury level, providing much needed respite to the people from the prevailing muggy weather.

Rain-thundershower with gusty winds occurred at isolated places in Lahore, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, DG Khan, Quetta, Zhob, Kalat, Malakand, Peshawar, Mirpurkhas divisions and Kashmir.

In Lahore, rains started at around 11:40 am and continued for one hour, submerging roads and streets into knee deep water. It took hours to the Wasa to clear roads from inundated rainwater. Major roads were presenting pictures of lakes and ponds even hours after stoppage of rains. Many roads were not cleared from inundated rainwater even till filing of this report.

Underpasses along Lahore Canal, areas along route of under construction Orange Line Metro Train, Kashmir Road, Nabha Road, Ali Town, Chowk Nakhuda, Mozang, Abid Market, Mason Road, Waris Road, Barkat Market, Lakshami Chowk, Westwood Colony, Judicial Colony, Samanabad, Gawalmandi and portions of Johar Town were amongst worst affected areas.

Windstorm and rains caused tripping of more than 125 Lesco feeders. More than a dozen LESCO feeders could not be restored until filing of this report late night.

Overcast conditions, high velocity winds and rains made weather pleasant by decreasing temperature during the day and at nighttime.

Maximum and minimum temperature in Lahore was recorded 35 degree Celsius and 27C respectively. The relief, however, was short lived as abundance of sunshine after the rains and high humidity again made the weather sultry, causing people to sweat profusely. According to the experts, seasonal low lies over Northwest Balochistan. Weak monsoon currents from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are continuously penetrating upper and central parts of the country. The local meteorological department has forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of rains for Lahore during the next couple of days.

CM for draining out rainwater

Punjab Chief Minister Hasan Askari has directed Wasa and district administration to drain out rainwater as soon as possible. He also ordered senior officials to personally supervise the monsoon easures.

He said that water disposal should be carried out on priority basis and immediate steps be initiated for that purpose. He has also directed wardens to ensure smooth flow of traffic.