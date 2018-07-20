Share:

KASUR - Four robbery incidents occurred in broad daylight in Pattoki, according to police.

The dacoits riding motorcycles escaped after looting cash worth hundreds of thousands of rupees. They also shot dead a person and injured another for resistance. The family of the deceased blocked National Highway in protest.

On the other hand, two motorcyclists chased a car and intercepted it at gunpoint on Halla Road, Main Bazaar. They robbed the car driver of Rs300,000 and fled. Similarly, robbers followed a car and tried to stop it. But the car driver accelerated the speed and did not stop. The dacoits fired shots at the car. As a result, a labourer was shot in head and died. The dacoits snatched gold ornaments from another person in the car and fled.

Locals set ablaze tyres and blocked road for traffic in protest. It caused worst traffic jam in the area. They demand that police arrest the robbers immediately.

Likewise, robbers robbed citizens of cash and other valuables worth hundreds of thousands of rupees in four separate incidents. They also shot at and injured a six-year-child along with his parents.

According to police sources, Afzal along with his wife Saima Bibi and six-year-old son Hassan was on his way on a motorbike. As they reached Raiwind Road near Naul, two robbers tried to stop them at gunpoint. But Afzal did not care them and accelerated the speed. As a result, the robbers opened fire on them, leaving all the family members with critical injuries. Kasur police were investigating.

Near Rao Khanewala, two robbers snatched Rs1.4 million from a motorcyclist namely Yasir Ali, resident of Raja Jang. Yasir, flanked by his neighbours, protested against the police over failure to control rising number of robbery incidents. In Baseen Chak 47, Sarai Mughal, two robbers deprived a motorcyclist namely Ameen of Rs300,000 and escaped. Near Ferozepur Road, Iqbal Nagar, two robbers snatched Rs12,000 and a cell phone from Farman Ali. Police were investigating.