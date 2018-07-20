Share:

LONDON - Russell Brand has been cast in new family adventure movie ‘Four Kids and It’. The 43-year-old comedian will star alongside Paula Patton and Matthew Goode in the film, which is an adaptation of Jacqueline Wilson’s children’s book. The movie - which will see Sir Michael Caine voice the It of the title - will tell the story of four kids who are shocked to learn that their supposed beach holiday is, in fact, an elaborate effort to help them bond with their future step-siblings. Russell - whose previous film credits include ‘Get Him to the Greek’ - has been cast in the role of villain Tristan, according to Variety.–GN