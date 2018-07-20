Share:

KARACHI - The Supreme Court on Tuesday summoned Secretary Establishment Division with the comply report on departmental proceedings against police officers involved in criminal activities and corrupt practices.

A larger bench headed by Justice Gulzam Ahmed, and also comprising Justice Maqbool Baqar and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah, was hearing a case pertaining to the involvement of policemen in crime, at its Karachi registry.

During the proceeding, a report regarding legal action against the police officials and personnel was submitted before the court, but the court refused it and directed the higher authorities to appear in the court on Friday to explain what kind of actions have been taken against the police officials found involved in criminal practices.

The court after observing the report, inquired that whey the action was not taken against the higher police officers, who were found involved in wrong doings. Additional attorney general replied that a report was submitted regarding former Inspector General Sindh Ghulam Haider Jamali.

The court expressed its dissatisfaction on the report and directed Secretary Establishment to appear in person and produce the comprehensive reports regarding the action taken against 35 police officers of grade 18 and above; and 31 officials of BS-17.

Earlier, the home department had submitted a report that stated that as many as 12,000 police officials were found involved in misuse of powers and had patchy backgrounds.

According to the report, former IGP of Sindh Ghulam Haider Jamali, former AIG Finance Fida Hussain, SSP Ghulam Azfar Mahesar, Matiari district SP Amjad Ahmed Shaikh and other top-rank policemen’s conduct was found illegal.

The report said that action against 21 officers of grade 17 was initiated after they were found involved in illegal activities.

Former provincial Inspector General of Police A.D. Khowaja had submitted a report, informing the court that there was no discrimination in initiating action against the delinquent officers as the same was taken against low-ranking officers without delay.

The ex IGP had also submitted that up to the level of BS-16 the police department was competent to take disciplinary action; the police chief could not take action against officers of grade 17 and above. He added that the home minister was the competent authority to take action against officials of BS-17, and for BS-18 and above the chief minister had the powers through the SGA&CD.

AD Khawaja had informed the apex court that he had sent the list of 31 officials of BS-17 to the home department and another list showing misconduct of 35 officers of BS-18 was sent to the chief secretary.