FAISALABAD/SIALKOT - More than 2,500 CCTV Cameras are being installed at 645 polling stations which have been declared sensitive out of total 3,764 polling stations in the district. The move aims to monitor the security and administrative arrangements at the polling stations. The work would complete by 23rd of July.

Deputy Commissioner Syed Ahmed Fawad visited various polling stations in the district to review the necessary facilities and other arrangements relating to the general election. He specially checked the sensitive polling stations and inspected the installation work of CCTV Cameras. He directed that the task be completed timely and technical aspects of the installations be kept in view to cover the all angles of polling stations regarding security. He directed that the alternative of power supply be arranged to keep the CCTV Cameras active at all times with proper recording. The Deputy Commissioner said that the district administration was utilising all resources for providing administrative support to hold the peaceful, free, fair and transparent election. He said that the missing facilities had also been provided in polling stations including arrangements of drinking water, lights, toilets and other necessary facilities.

It was informed on the occasion that 86 polling stations had been declared sensitive in NA-101, 80 in NA-102, 66 in NA-103, 96 in NA-104, 45 in NA 105, 81 in NA 106, 60 in NA 107, 55 in NA 108, 36 in NA 109 and 40 in NA 110. The same numbers of staff would be deployed for operational of CCTV Cameras.

As many as 95 transgenders are likely to be deputed as police guards at different female polling stations established in Narowal district due to the acute shortage of the policewomen.

According to the local senior officials, there were only 23 policewomen in Narowal police, while the district administration and Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) require 117 female constables for their security duties at the different polling stations in Narowal district for holding free, fair, impartial, transparent and peaceful poling on July 25, 2018.

The senior officials added that there were total 95 registered transgenders in Narowal district and the officials concerned have conducted their interviews for deputing them on the special security duty at the female polling stations in Narowal district for these general elections.

The transgenders said that they were ready to perform the special duties on the local female polling stations. They said that they were not less than anyone.