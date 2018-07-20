Share:

TOBA TEK SINGH - The tallest Pakistani woman Zainab Bibi, who was also the tallest woman of South Asia passed away here on Thursday after protracted illness.

Zainab Bibi, 46, hailing from Rajana Town of Toba Tek Singh was 7 feet 2 inches and in 2003 was declared the world’s tallest woman, earning her a place in the Guinness Book of World Records. She was suffering from diabetes, osteoporosis and many other diseases which contributed to her demise. In an interview last year, Zainab had said that she was striving to make ends meet owing to her illness and lack of financial cooperation from the government.

Later, as promised by then-prime minister Nawaz Sharif, she was handed over a cheque worth Rs2 million by the government to ease her plight.

Her funeral prayers would be offered in her family village in Rajana.