Share:

TCKP to hold adventure tourism gala

ISLAMABAD (APP): Tourism Corporation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (TCKP) would organize annual adventure tourism gala in mid of October at Khanpur Dam with an aims to promote tourism. An official of TCKP told APP that the corporation has started preparations for holding annual gala. He said that different activities including jet ski, vek tube, family boating, zip-lining, shooting archery, volleyball, treasure hunt, instrumental music, rabab mangay, individual boating, hiking and trekking, bonfire, tug-of-war, cuisines and a lot more would be the features of the gala. The youth would also participate from across the country particularly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa . A blue water dam, Khanpur on daily basis attracting a large number of domestic tourists as its location is very ideal and center from main cities. Khanpur Dam is located on the Haro River near village of Khanpur, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The Official of TCKP informed that every weekend, between 40,000 to 50,000 tourists come to Khanpur Dam. Tourists enjoy boating, cliff jumping and couple of other ground adventure activities and taking a stroll on the banks of the lake and canals.

LSMI grows 6pc in 11 months

ISLAMABAD (APP): The Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI) of the country witnessed growth of 6 percent during the first eleven months of the current fiscal year compared to the corresponding period of last year. The country's LSMI Quantum Index Numbers (QIM) was recorded at 149.19 points during July-May (2017-18) against 140.75 points during July-May (2016-17), showing growth of 6 per cent, according to the latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS). The highest growth of 3.62 percent was witnessed in the indices monitored by Ministry of Industries, followed by 1.58 percent growth in the products monitored by Provincial Bureaus of Statistics (PBOS) and 0.80 growth in the indices of Oil Companies Advisory Committee (OCAC). On year-to-year basis, the industrial growth increased by 2.76 percent during May 2018 as compared to same month of last year, however, on month-to-month basis, the industrial growth decreased by 11.63 percent in May 2018 when compared to growth of April 2018, the PBS data revealed.

Meanwhile, the major sectors that showed growth during July-May (2017-18) included textile (0.38 percent), food, beverages and tobacco (6.15 percent), coke and petroleum products (13.53 per cent), pharmaceuticals (1.65 percent), non metallic mineral products (11.94 percent), automobiles (18.03 percent), iron and steel products (22.02 percent), electronics (36 percent), paper and board (8.28 percent), engineering products (7.03 percent) and rubber products (6.25 percent).

On the other hand, the LSM industries that witnessed negative growth, included chemicals production of which declined by 0.71 percent, while the fertilizers production declined by 9.95 percent, leather products by 10.36 percent and wood products by 36.27 percent.

It is pertinent to mention here that the provisional QIM is being computed on the basis of the latest production data of 112 items received from sources including Oil Companies Advisory Committee (OCAC), Ministry of Industries and Production (MoIP) and Provincial Bureaus of Statistics (PBoS). OCAC provides data of 11 items, MoIP of 36 items while PBoS proved data of remaining 65 items.

Sulaiman Mehdi new chief of PSX

KARACHI (INP): A board meeting of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) decided on Thursday to appoint Sulaiman S Mehdi as the new chairman of PSX. After the removal of Hussain Lawai from the post, Sulaiman - chief executive officer of private equity firm Cyan Limited - is replacing him as a successor for the position of chairman PSX. Sulaiman has been previously associated with asset management department of a private bank. He received his formal education from Institute of the Corporate Secretaries of Pakistan (ICSP). On July 10, PSX announced to dismiss renowned banker Hussain Lawai as its chairman. The banker facing inquiry in Rs35 billion money laundering case was arrested by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on July 6. After his arrest, the SECP had issued a letter to PSX CEO Richard Morin demanding his removal from the PSX Chairman post. FIA officials say 32 people, including Lawai, are being investigated for laundering billions of rupees through fictitious bank accounts. The Supreme Court had taken a suo motu notice after media reported the alleged money laundering through banks.

The scandal also includes former president Asif Ali Zardari and several of his close associates, including sister Faryal Talpur.

China, UAE ink trade, oil deals

DUBAI (AFP): China and the United Arab Emirates on Thursday announced oil and trade deals ahead of a state visit by President Xi Jinping to the Gulf state. State-owned Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. said it had awarded two contracts worth $1.6 billion to BGP Inc., a subsidiary of China National Petroleum Co., for a seismic survey in the emirate. The survey is to search for oil and gas in onshore and offshore sites covering an area of 53,000 square kilometres (20,463 square miles), the statement said. State-run CNPC already has two concession rights contracts with ADNOC worth around $3 billion. The UAE's state-owned DP World also announced an agreement by the two countries to build a new trade zone in Dubai. The deal between the global port operator and the Zhejiang China Commodities City Group will see a "traders' market" built at Dubai's Jebel Ali free zone. The project is part of China's trillion-dollar "One Belt, One Road" infrastructure initiative, an ambitious plan to revive the ancient Silk Road trading routes with a global network of ports, roads and railways.

The new facility will cover three square kilometres (1.2 square miles) at the Jebel Ali site, which is the Middle East's largest trade zone, DP World said in a statement.

The market will host a vast range of goods from food and cosmetics to building materials and technology.

DP World, which operates in 40 countries, did not announce the value of the deal or provide a timeframe for its construction.

Xi is due to arrive in the UAE capital Abu Dhabi later on Thursday for talks with officials, his first stop on a tour also including Senegal, Rwanda and South Africa.

China is the United Arab Emirates' top trading partner, with non-oil trade in 2017 rising 15 percent year-on-year to over $53.3 billion (46 billion euros) -- more than 90 percent of it Chinese exports to the UAE, according to Abu Dhabi's finance ministry.

The UAE is also one of the top 15 crude suppliers to China, exporting some $4 billion worth of oil to Beijing last year. Ninety-six percent of the country's oil reserves are located in Abu Dhabi.

In a further sign of strengthening ties between the two countries, Dubai-based real estate developer Emaar Properties on Wednesday announced plans to build the Middle East's largest Chinatown in the UAE.