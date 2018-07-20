Share:

LAHORE (PR) A meeting was held with Women Economic Reforms Committee of FPCCI with Director General, Trade Development Authority of Pakistan, Lahore (Central) Mian Riaz Ahmad at TDAP Office Lahore. The Women Economic Reform Committee

Chairperson Masooma Sibtain praised the active role of TDAP in Women Economic

empowerment through various delegations, seminars, workshops and exhibitions. Ms. Shazia Waseem, former President WCCI in another meeting requested TDAP to

continue the support to women entrepreneurs and women chambers.

Riaz Ahmad, DG TDAP assured them that TDAP will continue its endeavors for export enhancement of Pakistani products as envisaged by Ministry of Commerce under the umbrella of Emerging Pakistan. The FPCCI team promised to exchange data and information regarding their women members and production with TDAP soon.