GUJRANWALA - Police claimed on Thursday to have arrested two members of a dacoit gang and recovered illegal arms, cash and motorcycles from their possession.

SP Civil Lines Waqar Shoaib Anwar told the media that Saqi dacoit gang had been involved in dozens of dacoity and theft incidents. He added that under directives from CPO Gujranwala, SHO Munawar Hussain along with his team conducted a raid and arrested Saqib alias Saqi (ringleader) along with his accomplice Babir Rafiq. They recovered three motorcycles, cash and illegal arms from them and put them behind bars.