At the time of the French Revolution, “Liberty, Equality, Fraternity“ was one of the many mottos in use that emphasized upon the foundation of a society that won’t differentiate on the basis of class, color or creed. But unfortunately our Pakistani society is deeply plagued with the social malady of class differentiation. The menace of VIP culture has taken deep roots within our society. Previously it was only attributed to the political elite but now it has engulfed all sections of society. Recently a prominent human rights activist M Jibran Nasir was seen at the receiving end of this malice. He was roughed up by the protocol squad of an honorable judge. The man who always rallies for the rights of others was seen desperately waiting for his rights to be acknowledged. It’s tragic that this VIP culture has become so ubiquitous that it has become a chimera for this country!

TARIQUE AHMED ABRO,

Hyderabad, July 3.