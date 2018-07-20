Share:

BEIJING - Along a quiet residential street on the outer edges of Beijing, a yellow and black cube about the size of a small washing machine trundles leisurely to its destination. This “little yellow horse” is an autonomous delivery robot, ferrying daily essentials like drinks, fruit and snacks from the local store to the residents of the “Kafka” compound in the Chinese capital. Equipped with a GPS system, cameras and radar, the robots are seen by their creator as the future of logistics in China, whe re he says one billion packages will eventually be delivered every day. Travelling at a less than overwhelming three kilometres (two miles) per hour - a slow human walk - the robot has room for improvement, said one customer as she removed a packet of nuts from its bowels. “The weak point is that it cannot deliver directly to the door like a human,” said the customer, who does not live on the ground floor. “But it’s still quite practical.”