LAHORE - Two hundred peace champions from 10 universities of Punjab and KP executed 100 social action projects to mobilise at least 3,000 youth for peaceful elections in Pakistan.

This was disclosed at a briefed by a leading youth development organisation, Bargad. The event was meant to promote youth-led activities in a project tittled ‘Youth Actions for Peaceful Elections’.

More than 300 youth and eminent personalities from universities, government, media and civil society were part of the event.

Justice Irshad Qaiser said, “ I appreciate Bargad and youth peace champions for executing social action projects in far off places and setting examples of youth engagement in elections. The ECP has taken both legislative and administrative reforms. Now, wherever, there is less than 10 percent female voters polled, elections will be declared null and void. The ECP has also enrolled 3.8 million votes in last 7-8 months and has extended postal ballot facility to the disabled. It has asked the provincial government to make ramps for the disabled and provide access of water and toilets in polling stations. There have been district committees established and 592 Monitoring teams are working to oversee compliance of the code of conduct.”

Dutch Ambassador Ardi Stoios-braken said that she was impressed that the youth had taken initiatives for peaceful elections in their capacity. She appreciated that progress has been made in Pakistan for women electoral participation, however more is needed.

Sehar Tariq, Country Representative, United States Institute of Peace (USIP) urged youth to examine fake news especially generated through social media and don’t act as if people voting for opponent parties are enemies. She said that a peaceful election is also a responsibility of the society as a whole not just the state institutions.