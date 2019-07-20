Selena Khawaja , a 10-year-old Pakistani girl, also known as the mountain princess , has become the youngest climber in the world to summit a 7,000-metre-high mountain.
#SummitAlert#Pakistan 's 10 years old Selena Khawaja became the #youngest person ever to stand on top of #Spantik peak (7,027m) this morning. This record also holds special value as this makes her the youngest #climber ever to #summit a #7000er anywhere in the world#karakoram pic.twitter.com/t0sMTbzTcl— The Karakoram Club (@KarakoramClub) July 17, 2019
Selena made history by breaking the record as the youngest mountaineer to scale a 7,027-metre-tall Spantik peak on Wednesday. Spantik or Golden Peak is a mountain in the Karakoram subrange in Gilgit Baltistan's Nagar Valley.
The young prodigy already holds multiple records of summiting 5,000 and 6,000-meter peaks. In June this year, she scaled Mingli Sar (6050m) whereas in 2018 she made headlines when she climbed 5,765-metre Quz Sar Peak.