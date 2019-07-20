Share:

Selena Khawaja , a 10-year-old Pakistani girl, also known as the mountain princess , has become the youngest climber in the world to summit a 7,000-metre-high mountain.

Selena made history by breaking the record as the youngest mountaineer to scale a 7,027-metre-tall Spantik peak on Wednesday. Spantik or Golden Peak is a mountain in the Karakoram subrange in Gilgit Baltistan's Nagar Valley.

The young prodigy already holds multiple records of summiting 5,000 and 6,000-meter peaks. In June this year, she scaled Mingli Sar (6050m) whereas in 2018 she made headlines when she climbed 5,765-metre Quz Sar Peak.