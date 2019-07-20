Share:

DIR UPPER - The 11th Jashan-e-Dir Upper Royal Sports Festival concluded amidst great fun and enjoyment. Thousands of youngsters enthusiastically participated in the colourful concluding ceremony held under the aegis of District Administration at Dir Upper Sports Complex on Friday. District Nazim Sahibzada Fasihullah, DC Dir Upper Abdul Hamid Khan, Tehsil Nazim Mir Maqzan Uddin and DSO Mukhtiar Hussain, chief organizer Shakir Ullah, officials of the various participating associations, players and a large number of spectators were also present.

The festival, which is an annual feature of Dir Upper, included T20 cricket, football, volleyball, basketball, badminton, athletic, tug-of-war, martial arts including taekwondo, judo, karate, wushu, snooker and hockey.

More than 2000 players including 200 players turned up from across Pakistan in the festival. There were stunning performances of the players of Dir Upper and other adjacent villages. Shakir Ullah, the chief organizer and Waqas acted as organizing secretary, have extended all-out facilities to the budding youngsters during the month long festival organized with the aim to portray a soft image of Dir Upper. For making great fun for the general public, a digital screen was also installed in the Dir Upper Sports Complex for the general public while most of the events were played under the floodlight facilities permanent installed by Directorate General Sports, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner Dir Upper, District Nazim Sahibzada Fasihullah, Additional Deputy Commissioner Dir Upper, Tehsil Nazim Mir Maqzan, and Mukhtiar Hussain gave away cash prizes to the winners and runners-up teams of different sports event.

This time, the festival attracted 75 teams from across the country and among them prominent players including Lahore Qalander Bilawal, Pakistan Under-19 skipper Kamran Ghulam, international cricketer Fawad Khan and player of Afghanistan cricket team Shafiq Ullah Shafiq.

The winners of cricket were awarded with cash prize of Rs 100,000 while football winners got Rs 40,000, best discipline team was awarded Rs 10,000, best bowler and best batsman got Rs 10,000 each.