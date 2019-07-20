Share:

In an important development, as many as 150 bank accounts owned by Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and members of his family have been frozen on a request by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) investigating assets beyond means and money laundering case against them.

These accounts were owned by Shehbaz, his wife Nusrat Shehbaz Sharif, sons Hamza Shehbaz and Suleman Shehbaz, and others. They will no longer be able to make any sort of transaction using these bank accounts.

NAB earlier this week sought to freeze all movable and immovable properties of the Shehbaz family in connection with ongoing corruption inquiry against them.

It wrote a letter to the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), director general of the excise and taxation department, and other institutions, asking them to freeze the assets of Shehbaz, his sons and others with immediate effect.

The corruption watchdog’s move came on the heels of a scathing report in a UK newspaper accusing the opposition leader of embezzling funds from the UK grant meant for relief activities after the 2005 earthquake in Pakistan.