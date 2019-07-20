Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) has announced 20-member national junior football team (PFF Tigers) for National Football Challenge Cup.

Head coach Gohar Zaman said PFF President Syed Ashfaq Hussain has approved 20 members national junior team. Danial Hussain Bukhari and Asad-Ullah were named as captain and vice caption respectively, while other players include Naseer Khan, Tousique Ahmad, Wajid Ali, Shafaqat Bashir, Rameez Anaib, Danish Mumtaz, Naik Alam, Umer Saeed, Abdul Waheed, Mobeen Khan, M Yaseen, Rizwan-Ullah, Asad Zaman, Asghar Ali, Abbas Khan, Anwar ShaH, Yasir Khan and Murad Khan. Fazal Ghafar and Buhran Bobi will assist the head coach, while Rana Tanveer will act as manager. He said 15 teams will participate in National Football Challenge Cup to be played at Peshawar. The 15 teams have been divided into four pools. Pool-A consists of PAF, NBP, Police and Asia Ghee Mill, Pool-B has SSGC, PTV and Navy, Pool-C comprises Army, PFF Tigers, CAA and Railways while Pool-D includes KRL, Wapda, KPT and Karachi United.

He said that PFF Tigers will play three matches in the group. They will play their first match against Army on July 22, second with CAA on July 25 and third with Railways on July 28. Two teams from each pool will qualify for quarterfinals, which will be played on July 30 and 31. The semifinals will be played on August 1 and 2, third position on August 3 and final on August 4, he concluded.