MULTAN-The district administration has launched a survey to locate and count dangerous and decaying buildings in walled city area and 675 buildings have been marked as dangerous in the survey.

The district government sources revealed that the Assistant Commissioner City Kamran Bokhari also issued notices to owners of the dangerous buildings, asking to vacate these highly risky structures as soon as possible.

The sources revealed that out of 675 buildings, as many as 88 were declared highly dangerous. “These buildings can cause any serious incident which may involve loss of human lives. Therefore these structures should be vacated forthwith,” the notices read. Sources revealed that the survey would continue for one more week.

The building inspectors of the municipal corporation are conducting the survey and a detailed report would be submitted to the deputy commissioner office after one week. Sources said that the next line of action would be chalked out in the light of survey report.

MEPCO RECOVERS RS1.45B

FROM DEFAULTERS

The Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) has recovered Rs1.45 billion from 115,000 dead defaulters during the financial year 2018-19, disclosed Mepco sources.

Sources added that the recovery operation against private running and permanent defaulters had been stepped up and sub divisional, divisional and circle teams were in action under a three-tier plan against them.

Giving details, the sources disclosed that the teams recovered over Rs309 million from 27,311 defaulters in Multan circle, Rs178.9 million from 12,959 defaulters Dera Ghazi Khan, Rs112 million from 5,873 defaulters Vehari circle, Rs220 million from 20,257 defaulters in Bahawalpur circle, Rs92 million from 7,270 defaulters in Sahiwal Circle, Rs172 million from 15,220 defaulters in Rahim Yar Khan circle, Rs192 million from 13,827 defaulters in Muzaffargarh circle, Rs62 million from 5,315 defaultes in Bahawalnagar circle and Rs115 million from 7,881 defaulters in Khanewal circle.

Sources said that the Chief Executive Officer of Mepco had issued strict direction to the superintending engineers of all operation circles to carry out indiscriminate action against the defaulters and cut off their power supply.

Seven audit officers suspended

Meanwhile, the Mepco authorities suspended seven officers o internal audit department of Mepco on Friday. The suspended officials are asked to report to the headquarters. Those suspended included officiating manager internal audit Mepco Ch. Mazhar Iqbal, divisional accounts officer Zubair Ahmad Mansoor, audit officer Abdul Razzaq, assistant audit officers Abdul Aziz Abid, Haji Muhammad, Mahmood Islam and Muhammad Aslam Butt.