MIRPUR - There could be the over flooding of the rivers and seasonal nullahs across Azad Jammu and Kashmir following torrential rains during monsoon-2019 in the State as forecast by the Metrological Department, the AJK State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) on Friday warned.

The SDMA authorities told APP that people across AJK had been advised to adopt precautionary measures by staying away of the rivers and seasonal nullahs which could over-flow their banks because of their impending heavy rainfall much above to the expectations.

Rains are expected at some sites of the upper reaches as well as plains of Jammu and Kashmir State during next 24 hours, according to the forecast of the MET office.

Meanwhile, the Federal Flood Commission has said River Indus is flowing in low flood at Guddu Barrage whereas River Kabul is in medium flood in “Warsak – Nowshera Reach”.

According to daily FFC report on Friday, all other main rivers including Indus at locations other than Guddu are flowing normal.

Combined live storage of three major reservoirs has reached at 5.778 MAF which is 42.23 per cent of combined live storage capacity.

Seasonal Low originating from Arabian Sea with weak moist currents penetrating into upper parts of the country upto 3000 feet lies over Northeastern Balochistan.

The Flood Forecasting Division Lahore predicted scattered thunderstorm/rain with isolated heavy falls over the upper catchments of rivers Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi & Sutlej besides over Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Multan & D.G Khan Divisions of Punjab, Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu & D.I Khan Divisions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Eastern Balochistan during the next 24 hours.

Upper catchment of River Indus including Punjab (Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Lahore, Sahiwal and Bahawalpur Divisions) and Southern Sindh might receive isolated thunderstorm/rain during the same period.