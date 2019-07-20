Share:

President Arif Alvi stressed the need for exploiting alternative sources of energy to produce cheap electricity in the country.

Addressing a gathering in Karachi on Saturday, the President pointed out that nuclear and water were one of the cheapest sources of energy and they should be effectively developed.

The President said that the National Assembly was converted to solar energy five years ago and he was now looking forward to solarization of the presidency.

In his address, the president said that capacity needs to be built in the energy and health sectors. The president highlighted the importance of research in science and technology most importantly modern physics which should be utilized to address challenges in various sectors of energy and power generation.

He also said that the country needed to adopt the practical scientific approach for solving its problems and the challenges it faced.