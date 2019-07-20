Share:

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said that they have confiscated a UK tanker in the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran's Fars news agency quoted an official as saying the oil tanker "Stena Impero" was in an accident with a fishing boat before being detained.

"It got involved in an accident with an Iranian fishing boat... When the boat sent a distress call, the British-flagged ship ignored it," said the head of Ports and Maritime Organisation in southern Hormozgan province, Allahmorad Afifipour.

He added that all 23 crew members on the detained tanker were now at the port of Bandar Abbas and will remain aboard the vessel until the end of the investigation.

On Friday, UK Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt called the situation "unacceptable", adding that he was "extremely concerned" by the acts committed by the Iranian state in the Strait of Hormuz.

The latest development marks an escalation in tension between UK and Iranian officials following the recent detainment of Iranian supertanker Grace 1 off the coast of Gibraltar earlier this month.