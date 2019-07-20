Share:

ISLAMABAD (PR) APHMA association recently met up with the representatives of leading pharmaceuticals and alternative medicine heads at the Office of the CEO DRAP Mr. Asim Rauf. The Karachi alternative medicine industry was represented by Mr. Ali Abbas Tayyebi. APHMA made the CEO DRAP and Dr. Fakhruddin Amir, aware of the problems being faced by the industry. In this meeting APHMA were assured that the problems faced by the Homeopathic and Herbal industry would be resolved on a fast track basis. There has been a remarkable improvement in the process of resolving issues faced by the different sections of the industries under DRAP since Mr. Asim Rauf has taken charge as the CEO.