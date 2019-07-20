Share:

BEIJING - China will consolidate its traditional friendship with Arab countries in the framework of ‘One Belt and One Road’ initiative, said a spokesperson of the Chinese Foreign Ministry Geng Shuang here on Friday at a weekly news briefing.

Commenting on the forthcoming visit of Crown Prince Abu Dhabi Muhammad of UAE to China, he said the Chinese side is looking forward to deepen their relations with the Arab countries through such important visit.

The visit, he said will help to enhance mutual political trust between the two countries, deepen bilateral cooperation in the framework of the “One Belt, One Road” and promote greater development of China-Arab comprehensive strategic partnership in the new era

At the invitation of President Xi Jinping, the Crown Prince will pay a state visit to China from July 21st to 23rd. During the visit, President Xi Jinping will hold talks with Crown Prince Muhammad.

According to the spokesperson, the UAE is China’s important strategic partner in the Middle East Gulf region. In recent years, China-Arab relations have maintained a comprehensive, rapid and in-depth development momentum.