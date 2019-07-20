Share:

Rawalpindi-City Police Officer Capt (Retd) Muhammad Faisal Rana has directed SP Potohar to launch massive crackdown against the drug peddlers operating in several areas of the division and playing havoc with the lives of youth by making them drug addicts.

“The drug dens should be eliminated within seven days and all the members of drug mafia/sellers should be in jail,” he said.

The CPO issued these directions on complaints of scores of citizens in an open court held at FG Boys High School Number 2 at Lalkurti here on Friday.

Most of the complaints lodged by citizens were regarding water shortage, dirty condition of roads and street, un-attended heaps of garbage, choked sewerage system, encroachments and traffic jam issues in areas of Rawalpindi and Chakwala Cantonment Boards.

DC asked the relevant authorities including WASA and RWMC to solve the issues of complainants on priority basis.

The open court, organized on instructions of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Khan Buzdar, was also attended by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Chaudhry Muhammad Ali Randhawa, PTI MPA and Parliamentary Secretary on Revenue Punjab Chaudhry Adnan, SP Potohar Syed Ali, Additional District Collector (Revenue) Rana Rizwan Qadeer, AC Saddar Zahid Khan, AC Cannt Ramisha Javed, MD Rawalpindi Waste Management Corporation (RWMC) Behzad Adil, SDPOs, SHOs and officers of WASA, cantonment boards and WAPDA.

Mir Tanvir, a citizen, told CPO that drug mafia has been operating in limits of Police Post Shah Faisal (controlled by PS RA Bazaar) and selling heroin amond the youth round the clock. He alleged he had reported the matter to police but no action was taken against the drug suppliers. The complainant told CPO that drug is being sold out by notorious drug peddlers including Hidayat, Meeru, Shabo, Sajida, Makhna, Khurram and Asad. “The most pathetic thing is that the drug peddlers using their daughters aging 10 to 12 years old for supplying drugs among people,” he added. He said the business of flesh trade is also on peak in the area. Another complainant Nazim, belonging to Ghazi Abad, also lodged complaint that business of heroin and Hashish supply is going unchecked in area of PS Airport and demanded raid against drug peddlers. Taking action, CPO Faisal Rana directed SP Syed Ali to dismantle all the drug dens and held the smugglers within seven days.

An old man turned up before CPO and told him a fake journalist Shabbir Mugal had hired his house on rent and later occupied it illegally. “I had reported the matter to police area police but in vain,” he said. CPO asked SHO to take legal action against the accused Shabbir Mughal. A complainant Anjum told CPO a gang of six robbers mugged cash and gold from his house last year while Airport police held the robbers during a raid. However, the police officers released the robbers after recovering the booty but had not returned him. CPO ordered launching inquiry into case.

CPO also asked the police officers to take action against street criminals and to provide the citizens with security.

He said the cash and other recovered valuables should be returned to the complaints.

Shehzad Ahmed, Muhammad Ayub and many others also drew attention of DC and other officers of RCB and CCB on lingering issues of shortage of land for graveyards, shortage of clean drinking water, flooding in streets and on roads, not lifting heap of garbage from street and encroachment on roads causing traffic jam. DC instructed the MD WASA and MD RWMC to assist RCB and CCB to remove the grievances of people. The applicants appreciated the services of CPO and DC.