LOS ANGELES - Ed Sheeran has broken the record for the most monthly listeners on Spotify. The 28-year-old music megastar is no stranger to breaking records, and he now has another accolade to add to his collection as he is now the artist with the most listeners in a single month on streaming service Spotify. Ed released his latest album, a collaborative project entitled ‘No. 6 Collaborations Project’ last week, and has allowed Ed to amass a whopping 69 million listeners this month, which is not only the highest for this month, but also the highest ever seen on Spotify.