Share:

MULTAN-Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak declared on Friday an expressway would be built between Shujabad and Jalalpur Pirwala.

Addressing an open court in Union Council Ghazipur in Jalalpur, he said that initially the existing road would be repaired and funds have been demanded from the Punjab Government for this project. He said that the people had to face serious problem due to broken road. He said that the public representatives from the area had also supported the demand for the funds and he is hopeful that the repair work would start very soon.

He said that he was determined to go to every nook and corner of Multan district and listen to the problems of the people. He added that he would issue orders on the applications at the spot to prevent the people from travelling. He said that a complete record of all complaints received by his office was being maintained and follow up was taken to ensure implementation of orders. He declared that strict action would be taken against those officials who disobeyed the orders.

He said that market to farm roads project was being expedited and bridges are being built on canals to cut the distances short between different areas. He declared that a proposal would be sent to the government for setting up a girls high school in Ghazipur.

WB TEAM VISITS TRAINING CENTRE

A World Bank delegation visited the Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) regional training centre, here on Friday.

Mepco Regional Training Centre Principal Engineer Mian Qaiser Abbas briefed the delegation and said that line staff is imparted training as top priority to enable them carry out field work in an efficient manner. He said that training about the latest technology is being imparted to save precious lives of the line staff and the staff was bound to ensure use of safety gadgets and taking precautionary measures before starting work in the field.

He said that services of the Rescue 1122 and Motorway Police have also been sought at the centre for imparting training to the staff.

Mepco General Manager (Technical) Engineer Abdul Aziz along with the WB delegation also inspected the line staff training. The delegation promised more facilities to Mepco regional training centre.