ISLAMABAD-FAST-National University has inaugurated new academic block with modern facilities to facilitate above four hundred students, a statement said on Friday.

The statement said that to enhance the quality of academic and educational services of university, Chancellor of FAST-National University of Computer & Emerging Sciences & former Chairman Senate of Pakistan Waseem Sajjad has inaugurated the newly constructed eight story academic block here.

The newly-constructed centrally air conditioned block has mainly been dedicated to Computer Sciences faculty featuring modern class rooms, state of the art multiple computer & research labs, faculty offices and other facilities.

The new building also hosts state of the art HU Beg library with offering accommodation for more than 400 students at a time along with separate group discussion areas, digital resources and Info Comm facilities.

A new cafeteria with the capacity of more than 400 guests has also been established in the new building to cater the requirements of students while the building would also be featuring a wide dining hall separately for faculty and management.

The chancellor visited the newly constructed state of the art building and inquired about different features of new block. He lauded the civil & electrical work of new building and praised the campus administrators for keeping intact the highest standards of hygiene & environmental measures.

Earlier, Rector National University of Computer & Emerging Sciences Dr Muhammad Ayub Ali chaired a meeting of University’s Board of Governors. The meeting was attended by senior university officials including campus directors, registrars and other officials discussed the administrative & academic matters related to university.