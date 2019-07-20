Share:

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is for the first time holding elections for 16 Provincial Assembly (PA) seats in merged districts of erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa .

As many as 313 candidates are in the run for the elections, taking place on Saturday. It is reported that around 2.801 million voters will exercise their right to vote to elect lawmakers on 16 general seats of KP Assembly.

The polling began in 16 districts at 8 am in the morning today and will go on till 5 pm. Moreover, security forces have been deployed inside and outside 554 highly sensitive polling stations.

Results in the tribal districts will be given on WhatsApp due to a network issue in the area, reported the provincial election commissioner.

There are a total of 1,897 polling stations set up for the first-ever election. 282 candidates are contesting for the 16 general seats, including nominees for the ruling Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf, JUI-F, Awami National Party, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Jamaat-e-Islami, Pakistan Peoples Party and independents.