Share:

KASUR - Five persons including a women and a minor girl were injured in two roof collapse incidents due to torrential rain here the other day.

According to rescue sources, the roof of a house collapsed in Tibbi Kambwan. As a result, Fazilat Bibi and her seven-year-old daughter Maria were injured.

They were rushed to Kasur DHQ Hospital.

Meanwhile, the roof of an under-construction house of Maqsood collapsed on Eidgah Road in Phoolnagar. Resultantly, three persons, namely Maqsood Akram and Yaseen were injured. They were rushed to Phoolnagar Hospital for treatment.