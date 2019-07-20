Share:

LAHORE : World Islamic Organization (WIO) Chairman Sheikh Mazhar Shafi has strongly condemned the arrest of former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi by NAB officials and termed it escalation of political victimization against PML-N leadership by the PTI government. In a statement on Thursday, he said Abbasi was arrested without proper warrants and despite that he had been replying to NAB queries and cooperating in their investigations. He also lamented the raid at the residence of former finance minister Miftah Islamil in Karachi and termed it a blatant violation of his privacy. He supported the narrative of PML-N leadership that increase in the arrests and victimization of PML-N leadership was aimed at diverting public attention from the total failure of PTI government on governance and economic fronts.