ISLAMABAD - France will provide 50 million euro soft loan and 0.2 million euro grant to Pakistan for rehabilitation of Dargai and Chitral Hydropower projects. Secretary, Economic Affairs Division (EAD), Noor Ahmed; Ambassador of France to Pakistan, Mr. Marc Barety, and Country Director of the French Agency for Development (AFD), Mr. Jacky AMPROU signed the Credit Facility Agreement worth Euros 50 million and a grant agreement of Euros 0.2 million for Rehabilitation of Dargai and Chitral Hydropower Projects. Malakand and Chitral are one of the remotest districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The project will upgrade the obsolete and vulnerable machinery with the state-of-the art-technology, enhance the capacity of the existing Power Stations of Dargai and Chitral, thus enhancing generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity keeping in view the future requirements of the region.