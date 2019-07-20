Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Retailers Association (PRA) founder Musarat Ijaz Khan on Friday said after a hectic negotiation process by PRA representatives, the government has been agreed to review excessive taxes on retailers.

In a statement, the government representatives have been informed that the business can be destroyed if the high taxes persist. He said that they had also informed the government that it will lose the revenue it was earlier generating from this industry.

After the negotiations, the FBR officials have showed its willingness to review the problem. Ijaz Khan thanked the FBR chairman and Special Assistance PM on Information Firdous Ashaq Awan for their cooperation and assurance to review the retailers’ problems. Their cooperation and assurance has improved the government image before the business community, he remarked.

He said that talks between the FBR and retailers’ representatives from across Pakistan would be held soon.

FBR Chairman Shabbir Zaidi has formed a committee while Col (retd) Asif Kayani, Gul Najeeb Abbasi, Malik Habib and Hassan Sardar will represent retailers.