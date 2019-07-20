Share:

LAHORE : Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Capt (retd) Arif Nawaz Khan directed the CCPO Lahore and RPOs, CPOs and DPOs to keep open doors of their offices for the public. These directions were issued to the CCPO Lahore, all RPOs and DPOs through a notification here on Friday. The IGP Punjab emphasized officers that they should fixed time and also advertise it for hearing public complaints. He said the complainants must never be kept waiting for long hours when the officer is available. All officers are directed that not only they should follow the instructions but also make their subordinates bound to adopt the instructions.