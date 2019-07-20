Share:

Islamabad - The appointment of Indus River System Authority (IRSA) federal member has been marred by controversy once again. Instead of accepting the central government nominees, the Sindh government has proposed its own panel of three water experts for the post. Sindh has written a letter to the Prime Minister, after the Federal government has delayed the appointment of Federal member, asking to appoint a Sindh domiciled expert as Federal Member IRSA, official sources told The Nation here.

The Sindh action was prompted by the federal government’s decision to choose Federal member IRSA from a panel of three people instead of single individual. To counter the Federal government’s move the Province of Sindh has also proposed a panel of three members to consider for the post of Federal member IRSA, said the source.

It is pertinent to mention here that after almost a decade, the government had decided to nominate permanent federal member for the Indus River System Authority (IRSA) and proposed the name of Asjad Imtiaz. A summary had been moved by the Water resource ministry to the Prime Minister for the appointment of Asjad Imtiaz, former chairman Federal Flood Commission, as a federal member IRSA.

However the summary was not approved and later the decision was changed and instead of one nominee, a panel of three experts was forwarded to the prime minister for nomination as Federal member IRSA, said the source. Now the Prime Minister will appoint one out of three member panel as Federal Member. The names proposed by the Federal government included Asjad Imtiaz Ali and two Chief engineers WAPDA, Tahir Waseem and Umer Farooq, said the source.

However Chief Minister Sindh,Murad Ali Shah taking advantage of the delay in the process once again written a letter to the Prime Minister and request him for the appointment of Federal Member. Indus River System Authority (IRSA) from the Sindh Province. The CM Sindh in its letter said that earlier in October 2017, the province had conveyed the name of Syed Zaheer Hyder Shah, a retired Chief Engineer (BS 20) Irrigation Department. Government of Sindh for the post of Federal Member IRSA. Instead of acceding to the above request of the Sindh Government, the Ministry of Water Resources. Government of Pakistan, vide its letter dated 15.11.2017 requested the Chief Secretaries of all the Provinces, the Chairman Federal Flood Commission and WAPDA for suitable nominations for the post of MemberIRSA (Federal).

The Sindh Government however expressing its reservations once again requested the Secretary Ministry of Water Resources, GoP to issue notification of appointment of Syed Zaheer Hyder Shah as Federal Member, IRSA from the Slndh Province. Now once again while reiterating its earlier stance the province proposes a panel of three experienced engineers for appointment of one of them as Member. Federal IRSA from Sindh Ptovince:

The panel includes Engineer Zaheer Hyder Shah. Retired Secretary. Irrigation Department , Zahid Hussein Junejo former Chief Engineer Irrigation Department and Jam Mithan Khan Retired chief Engineer. Irrigation Department It is also worth to note that the post of permanent federal member in Irsa has been lying vacant since 2010 and the government asked all the provinces to send the name of their nominee for the slot. Except Sindh, all the provinces sent their names to the Ministry of Water Resources, said the source. Sindh was of the view that the then Chief Executive, General Pervez Musharraf had told them that the federal member will be from Sindh province, said the source.

In 2000, the then Chief Executive, General Pervez Musharraf had issued the directives that the next federal member in IRSA would be Sindh domicile-holder.