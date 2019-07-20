Share:

ISLAMABAD-Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Hussain and Ambassador of the Republic of Korea Kwak Sung-kyu attended the ceremony of RoD signing between Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), Ministry of Science and Technology and Pakistan Council of Renewable Energy Technologies (PCRET) for implementation of the project titled “Establishment of Pak-Korea Testing Laboratory for PV Modules & Allied Equipment”. The signing ceremony was held at Ministry of Science & Technology on 19th July, 2019.

Federal Minister Fawad Chaudhry highlighted the importance of the PV module Testing Lab and congratulated KOICA and PCRET for taking this initiative. The Korean ambassador also emphasized the importance of this project and said that Korean government will provide all the technical and financial assistance for successful completion of this project.

In this project, Korea is providing grant aid of $9.5 million for establishing an international standard PV Modules & Allied Equipment testing laboratory. The project will conclude by 2024.

The construction of this lab will help to improve/ensure the quality and curtail the sub-standard imported and locally developed PV modules in Pakistan.

The project will also promote local PV industry and ensure end user’s safety. Above all the project will improve people’s quality of life through improving access to clean energy.