Karachi - The Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialization, University of Karachi and Positive Impact signed Memorandum of Understanding to develop programmes for continuous professional development for pharmaceutical sector.

The Director, KU ORIC, Professor Dr Alyia Rehman and Tanvir Ahmed from Positive Impact, United Kingdom, inked the documents after discussing and agreeing roles and responsibilities of both parties. There would a board of advisors serving a role of development committee to oversee the programme.

The MoU between the KU ORIC and Positive Impact aimed for international collaboration and projects and agreed to provide a platform for up-skilling the pharmaceutical professional with international qualifications. As per this MoU, internationally accredited and recognised training would be provided to the local professionals while Positive Impact would bring transferable skills and expertise from UK to enhance the competency of professionals with trending expectations of employees.

The MoU would focus on provide platform for professionals to become internationally competent for career opportunities and to empower professionals with skills to achieve the career goals and organizational tagets. The Positive Impact would provide platform to KU to profile and develop the industry through continuous education using latest engagement and development technique.