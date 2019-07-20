Share:

LAHORE - Allama Munir Ahmad Yousufi, a well-known religious scholar and patron-in-chief of Anjuman Ashaat-e-Deen and Nageena Welfare Society, was laid to rest beside Nageena Mosque in the presence of thousands of mourners here on Friday.

His funeral prayers were led by Pir Bashir Ahmad Yousufi, son of his spiritual leader Hazrat Yousuf Ali Nageena, at the Government Girls College, Gujjarpura, China Scheme.

Pir Shafique Gillani, Khadim Hussain Rizvi, Dr Ashraf Asif Jalali, Mufti Muhammad Usman, Dr Raghib Hussain Naeemi, former Lahore CCPO Aslam Tareen, Justice (r) Nazir Ahmad Ghazi, Mufti Intikhab Ahmad, Maulana Muhammad Ali Naqshbandi, Maulana Shadab Raza, Maulana Raza-e-Mustafa, Qari Afzal Bajwa, Mufti Abdul Aleem Sialvi, Mian Ahmad Waleed Sharaqpuri, Pir Ziaul Haq Naqshbandi, Naeem Javed Noori, MNA Ali Parvez Malik, MPA Chaudhry Shahbaz and JUP Secretary General Qari Zawwar Bahadur attended the funeral prayers.

Allama Munir Ahmad Yousufi had passed away on Thursday after a brief illness. He was author of several books and chief editor of the monthly Seedha Raasta. Islam and love for Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) have been special focus of his writings. He had committed all his life to promotion and education of religion and welfare activities. He has been undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Lahore for the last few days.

He had laid foundation of the Nageena Welfare Society, which provided free treatment to thousands of people. He was leading from the front the campaign for the dignity of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) from the platform of Tahaffuz Namoos-e-Risalat Mahaz. He has been a regular writer for Nawa-i-Waqt. He is survived by his widow, sons Allama Bashir Ahmad Yousufi, Sahibzada Khalil Ahmad Yousufi, Sahibzada Abubakar Yousufi, a daughter and thousands of followers.