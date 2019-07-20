Share:

Chairman National Disaster Management Authority Lt. Gen. Muhammad Afzal has warned the general public not to submit donations for affected persons of Neelum Valley in private funds.

In a statement, the NDMA Chairman said some people are trying to loot the money from innocent people in guise of donations for the flood victims.

He said the NDMA has so far provided 2100 kilograms of ration to people affected by natural disaster.

The authority also provided tents, blankets and other necessary materials to the people.