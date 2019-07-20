Share:

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman congratulated the tribal people over successful holding of first-ever elections in tribal districts for the provincial assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In a statement after the conclusion of the voting for KP assembly, the Governor said that the last phase of FATA merger has been completed today.

Now, the new era of progress and development would begin in the merged areas, which will guarantee socio-economic development of the tribal people.

He said vision of Imran Khan succeeded in the elections and the entire credit for the peaceful conduct of the election goes to the Pakistan Army.