Share:

ISLAMABAD-A young man was killed after being hit by a train while three others got injured as they attempted to cross railway track near Kacha Stop, Railway Bridge, IJP Road in Rawalpindi on Friday. The victims were crossing the track in haste when they were hit by Mianwali-bound Mianwali Express, the rescue sources quoted the injured as having told the rescue teams. According to the details, Muhammad Abbas son of Alif Khan (22), a resident of Chakri Road and a student at Zakrya Masjid died due to head injury.

Huzaifa son of Mujeeb ur Rahman (18), resident of Khanna Pul got his right leg cut from the body. Hanif son of Naveed Ali (17), resident of Mardan and Salman son of Sher Khan (23), resident of R.A. Bazar Rawalpindi got head injuries. The rescue teams reached the spot within no time and shifted the injured to the PIMS for medical treatment. Meanwhile, Islamabad police have arrested 23 outlaws including three dacoits involved in dacoity, street crime and theft incidents and recovered motorcycles and illegal weapons from them.

According to details, a police team busted a three members dacoits gang who were identified as Abdul Razzaq son of Nasir Khan, resident of Ittefaq Colony Tarnol; Noor Ud Din son of Jamroz, resident of Chaudhary Mohalla Tarnol and Usman Khan son of Shehryar Khan, resident of Dhok Abbasi, Tarnol. The police have also recovered four motorbikes and one pistol with ammunition from their possession. Cases have been registered against the accused and further investigation is underway, according to the police.