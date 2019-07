Share:

KARACHI (PR) Safeguard, a renowned P&G brand and one of Pakistan’s leading anti-bacterial soaps, is now being exported to over 20 European countries from Pakistan. Safeguard takes pride in being 100% locally manufactured to serve the Pakistani market whilst maintaining high quality global standards. The export of Safeguard from Pakistan is estimated to contribute more than &10m to the country’s exchequer on an annual basis.