ISLAMABAD - The fifth round of China-Afghanistan-Pakistan Practical Cooperation Dialogue (CAPPCD) was held here Friday wherein the three parties reiterated their support to a political settlement of the Afghan conflict through an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned process.

The Pakistan delegation was led by Director General (Afghanistan, Iran, and Turkey) Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri, whereas the Afghan and Chinese delegations were headed by Director General First Political Division, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan Musa Arefi and Director General Asia Department, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China, Ambassador Wu Jianghao, respectively, a Foreign Office statement said.

The CAPPCD mechanism was established in 2017 to achieve the three fold objective of promoting trilateral engagement, enhancing economic cooperation and improving connectivity including through the Belt and Road Initiative.

During the Fifth Round of the Dialogue, the three sides discussed implementation status of various projects among Pakistan, Afghanistan and China in the areas of education, health, sports, culture and capacity building.

They reaffirmed the commitment to further strengthening practical cooperation to achieve the mutually beneficial goals of sustainable peace, development and prosperity.

Both Afghanistan and China appreciated Pakistan’s role in facilitating the peace process and its consistent support to various mechanisms aimed at bringing durable peace stability in Afghanistan.