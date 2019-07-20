Share:

Pakistani diaspora in America announced to stage a landmark jalsa in Washington in the honor of PM Imran Khan and preparations in this regard are underway.

According to the details provided by party’s Central Media Department PTI Senator Faisal Javed has reached America to oversee the preparations of the jalsa in Washington.

Besides Prime Minister Imran Khan’s address to the gathering, an exclusive documentary film on his historic struggle will also be shown.

Talking about the event Senator Faisal Javed stated that Pakistani community in America is eager to welcome their beloved leader and people from every state of America and other countries including Canada are reaching Washington D.C to be a part of the historic moment.

He said that history will be made tomorrow evening at 4:00pm Capital Arena.