LAHORE - A high-powered delegation of the Pakistan Cricket Board will visit Bugti Stadium, Quetta on July 26 to discuss and explore commercialisation opportunities around the picturesque stadium.

The visit is scheduled as a follow-up to the Board of Governors meeting in which the PCB announced to take a proactive lead on creating avenues around the Bugti Stadium. This would generate employment and revenue opportunities, whilst serving as a venue for healthy activities for families and youngsters alike.

Revenue generated from the commercialisation of the area surrounding the Bugti Stadium will be reinvested into regional cricket. This will aid in bolstering PCB’s strategic plan to enhance the capacity of all its affiliated units and the employment opportunities within the game itself.

The Bugti Stadium visit will be led by IPC Secretary, Akbar Durrani, and will include Shah Dost and other PCB officials. The BoG, at its previous meeting, had constituted a Working Group that also included PCB Managing Director, Wasim Khan, Chief Operating Officer, Subhan Ahmed, Chief Financial Officer, Badar Manzoor, and Director Infrastructure and Real Estate, Khayyam Qaiser.

During the inspection, the delegation will be given briefings and presentations by National Engineering Services Pakistan (NESPAK), who are PCB’s consultants.

Bugti Stadium, like the National Stadium in Karachi, Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, and Multan Cricket Stadium, is the property of the PCB. Subhan Ahmed said here on Friday : “ It is the PCB’s commitment to the people of Balochistan that it will leave no stone unturned in playing its role to not only increase and improve cricket activities but to also provide employment, revenue and entertainment opportunities “.

“Bugti Stadium underwent a facelift in the first phase. Now, in its second phase of renovation, it is being commercialised. This initiative is being taken to ensure Bugti Stadium becomes a resourceful complex, which along with staging regular cricket activities and events becomes a sustainable source for local employment and revenue generation,he said adding “The PCB expects this new development will encourage the local families to visit the Bugti Stadium more regularly to spend quality time.”

In a related exercise, and as part of the PCB’s vision to enhance the infrastructure of all its stadia, a team of senior officials visited the Pindi Cricket Stadium on July 18, to review existing facilities for the spectators, players and match officials, media right partners, media, and commercial partners. This inspection will pave the way for chalking out a plan within a set timeline for NESPAK to handover the venues in time for the 2019-2020 session matches.

The PCB events team will also visit Multan Cricket Stadium soon to inspect the existing facilities. The team will then submit its recommendations to NESPAK to commence the upgradation work – to be completed in time for high-profile matches – as per the PCB’s requirements.

The PCB is carrying-out a phase-wise upgradation work. It commenced with the renovation of the Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium and will conclude with the refurbishment of the Multan Cricket Stadium.