Share:

LAHORE-The Pakistan Fashion Design Council (PFDC)has announced their ninth consecutive season of Bridal Week which is schedule to take placefrom 26th to 28th of September in Lahore.

To date, the platform has showcased over 70 bridal/couture designers. PFDC L’Oréal Paris Bridal Week as a platform endeavors to define and present both contemporary and traditional Pakistani bridal/ couture fashion and make-up trends, fusing to create the complete ‘look’ for each respective bridal season.

With every season the PFDC scouts and nurtures young promising designers by giving them the opportunity to promote themselves through their “Rising Talent” platform solely to cultivate the future generations of the fashion industry in our country and transforming them into powerhouses to be reckoned with.

At the interface between houses and media, the council draws up and transmits the list of accredited journalists and photographers each season.

The Pakistan Fashion Design Council will be announcing further details along with a list of participating designers, brands, associate sponsors and teams for PFDC L’Oréal Paris Bridal Week in September 2019.

Chairperson of the PFDC, SehyrSaigol said: “The purpose is to bring the best of fashion trends for each season, all under one roof, showcased by well-established, emerging and debut designers. PFDC works with industry professionals, designers, sponsors and partners that assist in curating a show that enhances their fashion week platforms while helping them maintain the standard of the shows. I amlooking forward to a great show.”