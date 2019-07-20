Share:

LAHORE : A strategy has been prepared to organise cultural activities across the province on the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar. The main objective of this strategy is to promote harmony among the provinces. This show is one of the efforts of this series in which people of Lahore will have the opportunity to see music, dance, beauty of Seraiki culture, Blochi lifestyle, folk songs, unique sword dance and other colourful events of DG Khan and its surrounding areas.In this regard, Punjab Arts Council Executive Director Saman Rai is monitoring the arrangements for guest singers, artists and other cultural delegation from DG Khan. “Arrangements for DG Khan shows have been finalized. We are hopeful that this cultural show will prove to be a unique gift for people of Lahore,” said Lahore Arts Council Executive Director Ather Ali Khan.