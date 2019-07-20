Share:

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Information Shaukat Yousafzai says Prime Minister Imran Khan has focused attention on the development of tribal districts to remove their sense of deprivation.

Talking in an interview, the minister said that the government will spend one hundred billion rupees each year for the development of tribal areas.

The Minister said holding of elections in KPK seats from tribal areas is a positive and much-needed step that will help overcome problems of tribal areas.

He also added and hoped that these elections will start a new era of development and prosperity of tribal districts.

