ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday directed that the different departments of the Information Ministry to be more proactive to ensure access of information to the people and to effectively highlight the government’s reforms agenda.

Talking to Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan who called on him here, the prime minister said the present government has introduced unprecedented reforms in social, economic and administrative sectors over the last ten months.

Imran said the PTI assumed the power in a difficult situation and took difficult decisions for economic stability in the greater interest of the country.

He said that despite difficult economic situation, they took steps to protect the vulnerable and weak segments of the society keeping in view the model of State of Madina.

Ehsaas programme, construction of Panah Gahs, housing project to provide houses to the homeless people and other welfare measures are practical steps towards the fulfilment of promises made with the people, he said.

The prime minister noted the information ministry has an important role to play in highlighting the steps taken in the interest of the people and the country.

He directed the information ministry to ensure flow of accurate information to the masses in cooperation with the media as well as to play more effective role in unmasking the negative propaganda.

Imran said strengthening the tradition of accountability in public sector organizations is an important component of government’s reforms agenda. He directed that the different departments of the Information Minister be made more proactive to ensure access of information to the people and to effectively highlight the government’s reforms agenda.

Information Secretary Zahida Parveen, Principal Information Officer Tahir Khushnood and other senior officials of Information Ministry were present on the occasion.